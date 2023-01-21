COVID-19 Community Levels: Jan. 20, 2023

Kankakee County is in the CDC’s medium COVID-19 community level as of Thursday, Jan. 19.

 Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

For local health officials, the new year brings new efforts to prevent and fight the same infectious diseases in the community.

After an uptick of COVID-19 cases around the end of 2022, Kankakee County is starting to see the numbers come down.

Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis said for the first two weeks in January, the county had approximately 321 new COVID cases.

