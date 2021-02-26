KANKAKEE — Kankakee County reported 3,139 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the past week with a 1,200-dose spike on Wednesday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Between 100 and 400 doses were administered in most of the past seven days, according to county providers who report data to IDPH. The county's dose total sharply increased Wednesday when 1,208 doses were reported and another 1,036 doses were added to the tally on Thursday.
Kankakee County Health Administrator John Bevis said earlier this week that vaccine supply given to the county health department is limited and frequently fluctuates.
He said the county's total vaccine distribution averaged across the last nine weeks would be 1,600 doses per week.
IDPH may receive data from providers up to 72 hours late.
Kankakee County has provided 17,649 vaccine doses in total to residents, as of 2 p.m. Friday.
The number of people fully vaccinated is 6,210, which IDPH reports to be 5.6 percent of the total county population.
The seven-day rolling average of doses administered is 392.
The county's inventory of vaccines, last updated today by IDPH, is currently 2,690. The county health department has 380 doses and community partners have 2,310.
In Kankakee County, the majority of vaccine dose recipients are white, female and ages 16-64, according to IDPH.
IDPH data lists 83 percent of Kankakee County vaccine recipients as white, while 6.8 percent have identified as Black or African-American and 2.8 percent as Hispanic or Latino.
Over half of recipients of the vaccine, 56.8 percent, are between ages 16 and 64. The remaining 43.2 percent are over age 65, according to IDPH.
Nearly 62 percent of receivers of at least one dose are female.
More demographic data is available at IDPH's website, dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata?county=Kankakee.
Kankakee County is ranked the 10th last county in Illinois in terms of the percentage of the 16-64 and 65+ age groups that have been distributed vaccine doses compared to other counties. IDPH data lists that Kankakee County has distributed doses to 8.6 percent of the 16-64 age group and 28.8 percent of 65+ residents.
