KANKAKEE — Over the last seven days, Kankakee County has recorded 561 COVID-19 cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
There have been 312 new cases over the past four days, the Kankakee County Health Department reported as of Tuesday evening. The county now has 20,277 confirmed cases and 296 total COVID-related deaths.
Health department administrator John Bevis said people traveling and gathering for Thanksgiving, possibly without practicing masking and social distancing, has contributed to the uptick in cases locally and across the state.
“It would appear that when you look at all of the regions in the state, Region 1, which is the northwest corner of the state, and Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, we are the two regions experiencing the highest positivity rate right now,” he said.
Kankakee County’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 6.5 percent on Thanksgiving day, according to IDPH, and was 11.44 percent on Tuesday.
However, it looks like the increase might be starting to plateau according to recent data, Bevis said.
“Even if the numbers begin to go down, I’m deeply concerned for the next few weeks as we segue into Christmas and school and college breaks where a lot of these individuals from all over will be traveling home and with the colder weather, spending time inside, and if they’re unvaccinated, possibly transmitting more COVID to each other,“ Bevis said.
The ICU hospital availability for Region 7 dropped from 13 percent on Nov. 30 to 7 percent on Dec. 5, according to IDPH. That means 10 beds are available of 133 and 47 ventilators are available of 112 in the region currently. Many factors play into bed availability.
“We’re very concerned about the positivity rate and rising rate of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in our community and the identification today of the omicron variant in Illinois,” Dr. Kalisha Hill, regional chief medical officer for AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee, said Tuesday.
The omicron variant was identified in a Chicago resident. Bevis said he is watching for reports on its transmissibility, symptoms and virulence.
St. Mary’s was treating 27 COVID inpatients on Tuesday, while two weeks ago, they were treating 19, according to Hill.
When the virus surged into its worst local peak a year ago, Bevis said Kankakee County had 200 cases a day, and now there are 80-100 with a vaccine available.
“It’s frustrating that we still have so many people not vaccinated who cry and pine for getting back to normal but aren’t willing to take the responsibility of helping us help them by getting vaccinated or wanting to wear masks,” Bevis said.
One example, he said, is school boards recently choosing to make masks optional.
“Now their teachers and students will be even more exposed to what’s being transmitted locally, presently,” Bevis said, “which makes no sense to me because we’re in a surge and they’re taking away one of the protections.”
After a nearly yearlong vaccination effort, the county is now 45.81 percent fully vaccinated. The youngest and newest eligible group in the population, 5- to 11-year-olds, is 7.65 percent vaccinated, and 34.41 percent of 12- to 17-year-olds are vaccinated. Boosters have been administered 13,857 times.
“We’re doing all we can to care for our community,” Hill said. “The best way to help us and protect yourself is to get vaccinated, if you haven’t already, and to get the recommended booster when eligible. We’re in this together and need to do all we can to protect one another.”
