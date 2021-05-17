KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccinations with the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 17 year olds.
The clinic will be Thursday, May 27 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the health department’s office, located at 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee.
Appointments can be scheduled online at signupgenius.com/go/may27pfizer.
Children are required to have a parent or guardian’s consent for vaccination.
The health department asks that only the child being vaccinated and one parent or guardian attend.
Each child being registered for vaccination should have their own appointment and their names should be listed in the appointment slots.
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved for Emergency Use Authorization in kids 12 to 15 last week by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). It was already approved for those 16 and up.
The vaccine requires two doses. Second dose appointments will be scheduled for the same time slot as this clinic on June 17.
