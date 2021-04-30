KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations with the two-dose Moderna vaccine from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.

All adult Illinois residents are currently eligible for the Moderna vaccine. Appointments can be scheduled online at signupgenius.com/go/modernamay4th.

The clinic will be held at the health department, located at 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee.

Those getting the first dose on May 4 will automatically be scheduled for a second dose date on June 1.

If you missed your second Moderna vaccine dose during a previous health department clinic, you can sign up and list "second dose" in the comments.

No insurance information will be collected, and there is no cost to attendees.