KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations with the two-dose Moderna vaccine from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.
All adult Illinois residents are currently eligible for the Moderna vaccine. Appointments can be scheduled online at signupgenius.com/go/modernamay4th.
The clinic will be held at the health department, located at 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee.
Those getting the first dose on May 4 will automatically be scheduled for a second dose date on June 1.
If you missed your second Moderna vaccine dose during a previous health department clinic, you can sign up and list "second dose" in the comments.
No insurance information will be collected, and there is no cost to attendees.
