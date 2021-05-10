Virus vaccine

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at a recent vaccine clinic.

 AP photo/Gerald Herbert

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11. 

Illinois residents age 18 or older are eligible for Moderna's two-dose vaccine. Appointment times can be found at the health department's online sign-up, signupgenius.com/go/modernamay11

The health department is located at 2390 W Station St., Kankakee. 

Second dose appointments after this clinic will be scheduled for June 8 at your same appointment time.

The vaccine is free and no insurance information is required. 

More information on KCHD's upcoming vaccination events can be found on the health department's Facebook page, @kankakeehealth