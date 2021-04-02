KANKAKEE — Kankakee County administered 4,162 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the past seven days as of Friday, nearly seven times the amount applied in the previous seven days, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
There were several large clinics in the county this week, including one through Riverside Healthcare on Monday and a drive-up clinic in Bourbonnais on Wednesday from AMITA Health St. Mary's and the Kankakee County Health Department.
Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis said the county’s first drive-up clinic Wednesday had a few hiccups, but went extremely well overall.
“We were very happy,” he said. “The biggest complaint was just the cold weather and the wind.”
Monday produced the week’s high of 1,312 doses, according to county providers who report data to IDPH. Between 90 and 300 doses were distributed daily Friday through Sunday, while all weekdays so far have seen above 500 doses.
Kankakee County has provided 37,073 vaccine doses in total, as of Friday evening.
IDPH may receive data from providers up to 72 hours late.
There are 13,450 fully vaccinated people in the county, which IDPH reports to be 12.22 percent of the county population. This means that 1,353 people became fully vaccinated in the past seven days.
Despite the growth of this week’s numbers, Kankakee County is behind most counties in terms of the percent of the population that is vaccinated. The state of Illinois is at 17.75 percent overall as of Friday.
Next week, Illinois National Guard is running three clinics in Kankakee County with an additional 2,100 doses.
“I don’t know that we’ll catch up to the state average, but it will definitely get us closer,” Bevis said about the National Guard clinics.
He said that AMITA Health St. Mary’s is also planning another event using Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week and more events with the state are being discussed.
The seven-day rolling average of daily doses administered has been steadily climbing since Monday and stood at 595 on Friday.
Kankakee County’s inventory of vaccines totals 3,640,, according to IDPH data last updated Thursday.
“We are seeing at least steady numbers and some slight increases in the amount of first doses that are coming into our county this next week and projected out,” Bevis said.
Vaccine eligibility will expand on April 12 to include anyone living outside of Chicago over the age 16, according to Gov. JB Pritzker. County health departments can also choose to expand eligibility before this date if they are seeing low demand.
Kankakee County Health Department has no plans to expand eligibility while still working through current eligibility groups, according to Bevis.
“As more people become eligible from day to day, then they’re free to be in line, but we’re still working on people who have already been in line and were eligible before,” he said.
Demographics
The 16-64 age group makes up 53.4 percent of total people vaccinated in Kankakee County, an increase of .8 percent from last Friday. People 65 and older are 46.6 percent of the population vaccinated.
IDPH data lists that Kankakee County has distributed doses to 17.98 percent of the 16-64 group and 58.45 percent of 65+ residents.
The percentage of vaccine recipients in Kankakee County who identify as white decreased slightly to 81.5 percent.
Hispanic or Latino recipients are at 5.13 percent of the county’s total vaccinated population. This group’s numbers have shifted by the biggest margin recently, having increased more than a full percentage point in two weeks.
Vaccine recipients who have identified as Black or African-American are at 8.32 percent, increasing slightly from 8.03 percent last week.
Just over one percent of vaccine recipients identify as Asian. Approximately four percent of recipients were identified as another race or in the unknown category.
Women have received 58.2 percent of total doses in the county, while men have received 41.7 percent.
More demographic data is available at IDPH’s website, dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata?county=Kankakee.
