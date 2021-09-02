KANKAKEE — The seven-day rolling average of daily positive COVID-19 tests in Kankakee County has hovered for two days over 8 percent, the threshold used to mark “substantial” positivity, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
IDPH publishes testing data reported to it from labs online with a three-day lag. The average of positive test totals of the past seven days was 8.1 percent on Aug. 28 and 8.12 percent on Aug. 29, according to IDPH.
The positivity rates of tests taken on the respective days were 11.1 and 25.5 percent, IDPH data recorded, out of 513 and 110 tests being taken.
IDPH data shows that Region 7, which includes Kankakee and Will counties, has seen its average positivity rate drop slightly from 7.3 percent on Aug. 24 to 6.6 percent on Aug. 29. Will County’s seven-day positivity average dropped from 7.4 percent to 6.4 percent in the same time period and makes up the majority of tests taken in the region.
The seven-day rolling average of hospital bed availability was at 25 percent as of Aug. 31 in Region 7, continuing a slight increase over the past week, according to IDPH data. This number has not recently crossed the threshold of 20 percent.
To learn more about how positivity numbers are calculated, visit dph.illinois.gov.
Community transmission of the virus was most recently tracked on Aug. 31 at 245.76 positive cases in the past week per 100,000 people in the county or 270 total, according to the CDC’s COVID data tracker. More than 100 cases per 100,000 is considered high. Kankakee County has been in the high transmission category since Aug. 11, along with most of the state, according to the CDC.
There were 15 new COVID hospitalizations in Kankakee County from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, according to the CDC.
According to IDPH, Kankakee County has no school outbreaks or potential exposure.
As of Aug. 31, 39.54 percent of Kankakee County residents have been fully vaccinated, IDPH data listed.
As part of the latest efforts to slow the spread of the delta variant, all pre-k – 12 teachers and staff, as well as higher education personnel and students, are being required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or undergo routine testing.
The statewide mask mandate indoors is back, and educators and health care professionals will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday amid an ongoing surge in the pandemic that first arrived in Illinois in March 2020.
Riverside Healthcare has joined AMITA Health in regards to the importance it places on the COVID-19 vaccination.
