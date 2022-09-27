COVID community levels

Illinois COVID community levels as of Sept. 22, 2022.

KANKAKEE — After a week in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s medium COVID-19 community level, Kankakee County is back in the low zone, where it had been for several weeks.

Most of the state is now in the green low level or the yellow medium level, including northeast Illinois, an improvement from last week.

“That’s definitely a positive sign that potentially we are seeing numbers hopefully plateauing at this point,” Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis said.

