...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest to north winds up to 30 kt, significant waves
up to 9 ft, and occasional waves up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Illinois COVID community levels as of Sept. 22, 2022.
Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
KANKAKEE — After a week in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s medium COVID-19 community level, Kankakee County is back in the low zone, where it had been for several weeks.
Most of the state is now in the green low level or the yellow medium level, including northeast Illinois, an improvement from last week.
“That’s definitely a positive sign that potentially we are seeing numbers hopefully plateauing at this point,” Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis said.
The CDC’s community levels are based on three weekly factors: case rate per 100,000 people, new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 and the percent of staffed inpatient beds used by patients with confirmed COVID.
Kankakee County had 148.37 cases in the week of Sept. 15 to 21 per 100,000 people, 9.5 hospital admissions and 1.6% of beds were used by COVID patients.
Instead of a dramatic improvement from last week, Bevis said the county has been hovering on the edge between low and medium levels with its metrics in recent weeks.
“I was checking the numbers out this week; we averaged 20 [cases] a day, and we dropped to low,” he said. “Last week, we were at medium, and we were averaging 25 cases a day. So we’re kind of right there at that line where it doesn’t take very many more positive cases to push us up into that medium.
“However, we’re not seeing numbers at this point that would definitely push us up into a high that we would need to be worried about, significant outbreaks or anything like that.”
Case numbers could be undercounted because less people are getting lab tested for COVID-19, either using at-home tests and not reporting cases or not testing at all.
“Hopefully, people are getting tested, and if they’re positive, they will do the right thing and stay home,” Bevis said. “They don’t necessarily have to report it per se, but if people are being risky with their behavior and then just trying to not tell anybody, then that does bode not well for somebody who’s vulnerable that they may come in contact with.”
Bevis also noted COVID-19 deaths in the county have declined drastically during the summer, although there still have been a handful.
BOOSTERS
Kankakee County is 51.85% fully vaccinated and has administered 29,330 booster shots as of Sept. 25, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
KCHD has noticed an uptick in people coming in for booster shots since it received updated boosters that protect against the omicron variant nearly three weeks ago.
“I know we’ve probably doubled what we were seeing before the bivalents came out,” Bevis said.
Some people showing up for boosters also are getting the flu shot.
“A lot of people I think are doubling up and getting ready for the flu season,” Bevis said. “They’re predicting that that could be a bad one because it has been a few years since there was a lot of flu because people were masking and being better protected.”
Both vaccines are available at the health department’s walk-in clinic from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Meredith Melland earned a BA in journalism from DePaul University, where she worked as a web developer and editor for 14 East, DePaul's online student magazine. She has interned for Chicago magazine and WGN. Her email is mmelland@daily-journal.com.
