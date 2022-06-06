Kankakee County has returned to the low or green level of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 community levels as of Thursday.
The county had been in the medium or yellow category for the last two weeks because of rising case numbers and hospitalizations, which plateaued and then declined.
There are 31 counties total currently in the medium category in Illinois, including Livingston, Ford and Grundy counties.
Nineteen counties are in the high or red category mostly in the north and central part of the state, including Will County, an increase from eight two weeks ago. Iroquois County remains in the low community level along with 51 other counties.
The CDC bases community levels on weekly metrics of a county’s COVID case rate, new hospitalizations per 100,000 people and the percent of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19, which are updated on Thursdays. View the map at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker.
According to CDC data reported Thursday, Kankakee County has a case rate of 182.96 per 100,000, 3.7 new hospitalizations per 100,000 and 1.9% of staffed inpatient beds used by COVID patients.
These metrics have dropped from 222.1 cases, 8.8 new hospitalizations and 2.9% of COVID staffed inpatient beds two weeks ago.
