...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values between 105 to 109
degrees expected through Wednesday.
* WHERE...In Indiana, Newton, Jasper and Benton Counties. In
Illinois, Grundy, Kankakee, La Salle, Ford, Livingston and
Iroquois Counties.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Kankakee County is once again in the medium or yellow level of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 community levels as of Thursday.
The county dropped to the low category last week after being in the medium or yellow category for two weeks because of rising case numbers and hospitalizations. After days of cases plateauing and then declining in the county in previous weeks, the case rate increased last week.
“In the days since the Memorial Day weekend we have seen a ten percent increase in COVID-19 across Illinois, reversing the downward trend of the previous two weeks,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Acting Director Amaal Tokars, in a press release. “This uptick is a cause for concern – and serves as a reminder to all of us, especially as we are approaching the coming Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend, that we can all do our part to fight the virus and protect our friends and family who are vulnerable to severe outcomes by taking some simple actions.”
Now, 32 counties are in the high or red category, mostly in the north and central part of the state, including Ford County. Iroquois County remains in the low community level.
There are 39 counties total currently in the medium category in Illinois, including Livingston, Will and Grundy counties, an increase of eight from last week.
The CDC bases community levels on weekly metrics of a county’s COVID case rate, new hospitalizations per 100,000 people and the percent of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19, which are updated on Thursdays. View the map at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker.
According to CDC data reported Thursday, Kankakee County has a case rate of 236.66 per 100,000, 5.1 new hospitalizations per 100,000 and 2.4% of staffed inpatient beds used by COVID patients.
These metrics have increased from 182.96 cases, 3.7 new hospitalizations and 1.9% of COVID staffed inpatient beds one week ago.
Meredith Melland earned a BA in journalism from DePaul University, where she worked as a web developer and editor for 14 East, DePaul's online student magazine. She has interned for Chicago magazine and WGN. Her email is mmelland@daily-journal.com.
