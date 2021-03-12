KANKAKEE — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 5,214 doses were administered in Kankakee County from March 4 to Thursday, a 2,122-dose increase from the 3,092 doses reported in the previous seven-day period.
Tuesday, March 9 saw a new one-day county record of 1,867 doses administered, 126 more than last Thursday’s previous record and about 1.7 percent of the county’s 110,024 population, according to IDPH.
This week had a string of days where over 900 doses were administered, including March 9, March 10 with 983 doses and 1,145 doses on March 11. The other days had between 100 and 500 doses, according to county providers who report data to IDPH.
These numbers reflect an increase in vaccine supply to the county compared to its supply in February.
Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis said the pattern of daily doses increasing on Tuesday to Thursday during the week may be a reflection of when the county receives its weekly supply.
“The arrival of the vaccine tends to be on a Tuesday and then facilities will schedule Wednesdays and Thursdays for their clinics,” Bevis said.
Kankakee County has provided 26,591 vaccine doses in total, as of Friday evening.
There are 10,570 fully vaccinated people in the county, which IDPH reports to be 9.61 percent of the county population. 2,481 people have become fully vaccinated since March 4.
IDPH may receive data from providers up to 72 hours late.
The seven-day rolling average of doses administered peaked at 443 in February. So far in March, it has been steadily increasing with only occasional dips to Friday’s average of 745 doses.
Kankakee County’s inventory of vaccines is 4,982, according to data last updated Thursday by IDPH.
The county will receive 2,200 first doses and 800 second dose clinics for next week, according to Bevis. The estimated supply report he receives from the state indicates Kankakee County will receive 1,900 first doses and 1,100 second doses the following week and 700 first doses and 1,800 second doses for the last week of March.
“I don’t know what the logic is as to why all of a sudden this drops to 700, I can only guess that it may still have to do with supply and demand,” Bevis said.
He said he does not anticipate the county will continue to be supplied at this rate, but it is still early in the process, so supply may fluctuate.
Bevis is still awaiting more information on if and when Kankakee County will be receiving shots of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“I know [the state] has started to send some out,” he said. “I’m not aware that any has come our way yet.”
Demographics
Over half of recipients, 50.5 percent, of the vaccine are over age 65 as of Friday. The 16-64 group held a slight majority in previous weeks, but this population group decreased by 4.7 percent this week.
“Now that we’ve gotten a lot of [essential workers] out of the way, we have been seeing a larger percentage of the 65+ being able to get their appointments now that we have more vaccines,” Bevis said.
Just over 7.5 percent of vaccine recipients have identified as Black or African-American, while 3.73 percent identify as Hispanic or Latino. These demographics have increased slightly from 7 percent identified as Black or African-American and 2.99 percent as Hispanic or Latino last week.
IDPH data lists 82.5 percent of Kankakee County vaccine recipients as white.
Women have received 60.6 percent of vaccines doses in the county.
More demographic data is available at IDPH’s website, dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata?county=Kankakee.
Kankakee County is ranked the 14th last county in Illinois in terms of the combined percentage of the 16-64 and 65+ age groups that have been distributed vaccine doses compared to other counties.
IDPH data lists that Kankakee County has distributed doses to 10.67 percent of the 16-64 age group and 45.49 percent of 65+ residents.
