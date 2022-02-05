SPRINGFIELD — A Sangamon County Circuit Judge granted a request of a temporary restraining order from a downstate attorney Friday that effectively halted Gov. JB Pritzker’s executive orders on masking and quarantining in several school districts.
In addition to the restraining order, the ruling deemed Illinois State Board of Education and Department of Public Health emergency rules on school COVID-19 mitigation requirements “null and void.”
Judge Raylene Grischow granted the request from attorney Thomas DeVore on grounds that the measures are beyond the governor’s authority and deprive students of due process.
DeVore filed the lawsuit on behalf of several hundred parents and teachers from around the state. He previously filed other lawsuits against the state’s COVID-19 mitigations.
“This court acknowledges the tragic toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken, not only on this State, but throughout the nation and globe,” Grischow wrote in the decision. “Nonetheless, it is the duty of the Courts to preserve the rule of law and ensure that all branches of government act within the boundaries of the authority granted under the Constitution.”
The restraining order, which went into effect Friday afternoon, voided mask requirements of teachers and students and emergency rules from the ISBE requiring regular COVID-19 testing or proof of vaccination from school staff. It also voids rules from the IDPH outlining a school's obligation to "exclude" students from school who have confirmed cases of COVID-19 or are "close contacts" to someone with COVID-19 without due process of law. However, local health departments can require districts to use masks or defer entry of close contacts under the guidelines of a quarantine order.
Pritzker issued a statement late Friday on the ruling.
“The grave consequence of this misguided decision is that schools in these districts no longer have sufficient tools to keep students and staff safe while COVID-19 continues to threaten our communities — and this may force schools to go remote,” Pritzker said. “This shows yet again that the mask mandate and school exclusion protocols are essential tools to keep schools open and everyone safe. As we have from the beginning of the pandemic, the administration will keep working to ensure every Illinoisan has the tools needed to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”
Pritzker said he asked the Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office for an immediate appeal of the decision.
“We remain committed to defending Gov. Pritzker’s actions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and will appeal this decision in the Illinois Appellate Court for the 4th District in Springfield,” Raoul said.
