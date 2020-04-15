Daily Journal staff report
Attorneys general from across the nation are seeing an increase in reports of people posing as charitable organizations or public health agencies, according to a press release from State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex.
These incidents include cyber scams, telephone and text-messaging scams, counterfeit product offers, bogus door-to-door offers of tests and products related to the coronavirus, and solicitations for donations to phony charities.
Unfortunately, many scamming predators take advantage of the current COVID-19 pandemic to seek new victims, especially seniors, Joyce said. He urges residents to use their best judgement when responding to personal information and money requests.
“I know these are very difficult times, however, please try to stay calm and only trust information coming from reliable sources, professionals and elected officials,” Joyce said. “In general, the government and health professionals won’t ask for personal information via email or over the phone, unless you initiate the call.”
Attorney General Kwame Raoul said some of the most common scams include:
• Emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, and other health care organizations, offering to share information about the virus.
• Emails asking for the verification of personal data, including Medicare or Medicaid information, in exchange for receiving economic stimulus funds or other benefits from the government.
• Email phishing scams, text messages from unknown sources which may include hyperlinks to what appear to be automated pandemic updates, or interactive infection maps.
• COVID-19 vaccinations and home test kits that are made online, in stores, through electronic messages or over the phone.
For more information or to report scams connected to COVID-19, visit the attorney general’s website at illinoisattorneygeneral.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!