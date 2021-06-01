KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Health Department is accepting walk-ups for COVID-19 vaccinations today, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The clinic is located at the Kankakee County Health Department office, 2390 W Station St, Kankakee.
The health department is offering the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.
Preregistered attendees will be receiving second shots of the Moderna vaccine.
For more information about upcoming health department events and clinics, visit the KCHD Facebook page or website, kankakeehealth.org/.
