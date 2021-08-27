WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD), in partnership with Iroquois Memorial Hospital, will be hosting Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Wednesday mornings from 7 to 9 a.m. weekly throughout September.
They are available by appointment or walk-in, for Illinois residents age 12 and older.
ICPHD also has COVID-19 vaccine available by appointment Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
To schedule your appointment, call ICPHD at (815) 432-2483. Second doses will be scheduled at the time of your first dose appointment.
Please note that individuals under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present at the time of vaccination.
At this time, there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine. Written documentation from the individual’s primary care physician will not be required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.