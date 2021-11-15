WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Board is seeking input from the community on how to use American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Provided by the federal government, Iroquois County is set to receive $5,258,593 in COVID-19 relief funding.
The board plans to host community information meetings in order to garner ideas on how community residents, businesses and organizationx would like to see the funding used. Those attending the meetings will also receive information on how to apply for funding.
A meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the county board room at the Clifford Bury Administration Center, 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.