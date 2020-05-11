Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT /1 AM EDT/ TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ TUESDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST INDIANA AND NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST ILLINOIS, OUTSIDE OF THE URBAN CORE OF CHICAGO, BUT INCLUDING THE ROCKFORD AREA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT CDT /1 AM EDT/ TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&