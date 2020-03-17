Daily Journal staff report
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has closed all state sites in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in alignment with directives from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The closure includes state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas and historic sites as well as the cancellation of upcoming scheduled events.
DNR officials say they will work closely with the governor’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health as to when to safely reopen the facilities.
All Illinoisans affected by a cancellation or closure are encouraged to call the IDNR’s Parks Administrative Information Line from Monday to Friday at 217-782-6752. A complete listing of state sites can be found on the IDNR website at illinois.gov.
For more information on COVID-19, go to the IDPH website at dph.illinois.gov. You also can contact the IDPH at DPH.SICK@Illinois.gov, or call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931.
