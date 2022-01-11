Students and staff of K-12 schools who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to isolate for five days instead of 10, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced late last week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new isolation and quarantine guidance for the general public last Tuesday; however, schools were still bound by the 10-day timeline required by the IDPH.
The CDC then released school-specific guidance Thursday.
On Friday, the IDPH announced that it and the Illinois State Board of Education planned to update their existing regulations for schools to align with the CDC’s latest guidance.
The CDC now recommends staff or students who test positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, should isolate for five days after the onset of symptoms, or five days from the specimen collection date if no symptoms are present.
Students and staff can return from isolation after five days if no symptoms are present or if symptoms are resolving; if symptoms have not improved or a fever persists, they should wait until they are fever-free for 24 hours and other symptoms have improved.
Local superintendents react
Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 Superintendent Adam Ehrman said he expects the number of students in isolation will decrease significantly with this new change in guidance.
“Anything that allows us to keep our kids safe while maximizing the amount of in-person instruction is what we’ve been [needing] since day one,” he said.
Ehrman noted that isolations spiked after winter break, as the omicron variant has been surging nationally, and many students and staff utilized the free testing provided by the district upon their return to school.
“Right now, we’re just focused on making sure we follow the new recommendations, watching out for new guidance that comes along, and doing our best to sustain the high level of testing that we’ve been able to provide to our students and staff,” he said.
Ehrman also noted that the test-to-stay process has been critical in balancing safety with keeping kids in school whenever possible.
The test-to-stay process allows students to stay in school if they test negative on incremental days after COVID-19 exposure.
“Isolating students from others because they may or may not be positive — it’s important, but on the same token, we want to make sure we’re not over-isolating students from the educational process,” he said.
Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Superintendent Matt Vosberg reviewed COVID-19 numbers during Monday’s school board meeting and noted a recent spike in cases.
He said the district is experiencing “unprecedented times with absenteeism of students and staff.”
On Monday, 159 students were not in school due to COVID- related absences, and 295 students were absent in total.
Numbers were similar last week; on Friday, 160 students were out with COVID-related absences, and 420 students were absent in total.
“One thing that’s going to help us a little bit is the switch to the five-day exclusion instead of 10 days,” Vosberg said, adding that some students in isolation should be able to return in the coming days — provided they are healthy — due to the recent change.
Chris Hammond, chief school business official, said 13 staff members were out last week, including seven teachers, and six of those absences were COVID-related.
“On the staffing side, the five days definitely did help in terms of getting staff back to school and back into work,” he said.
On Monday, eight of those staff members returned to work. With three more COVID-related call-offs coming through over the weekend, the district still has eight total staff absences.
Pre-pandemic, about two or three people might be out per week, Hammond said.
“We are probably experiencing double the number that are typically out,” Hammond said. “Having eight people out is abnormal.”
