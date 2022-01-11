New CDC guidance

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention now recommends school staff or students who test positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, should isolate for five days after onset of symptoms, or five days from specimen collection date if no symptoms are present.

The students and staff can return from isolation after five days if no symptoms are present or if symptoms are resolving; if symptoms have not improved or a fever persists, they should wait until they are fever-free for 24 hours and other symptoms have improved.

Recommendation for positive cases

It advises students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 do the following:

• Continue to wear a well-fitted mask around others for five additional days (including at home) after release from isolation; if unable to wear a mask around others, the case should continue to isolate for a total of 10 days.

• Avoid being around students or staff who are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease.

• If masks need to be removed, such as during lunch, ensure 6 feet of physical distancing until 10 days after symptom onset or positive test.