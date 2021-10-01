Kankakee County Health Department administrator John Bevis recently addressed some confusion surrounding a brand name change for one of the producers of the COVID vaccine.
"There's some individuals out there that feel that the Pfizer and the Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccines are different, and they are not. They are the same," said about the FDA-approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
"Obviously, Pfizer is what it was called when it first came out. Now, its brand name is called Comirnaty. To help facilitate not having to ship all the vials back at taxpayers' expense and put a new label on it that says Comirnaty, we just are using the original vials that we were sent, and eventually, the vials will say Comirnaty. So they are one in the same, and both effective in regards to their efficacy."
Pfizer's fact sheet given to recipients before they receive the shot states that the EUA-authorized vaccine and Comirnaty have the same formulation and can be used interchangeably without presenting safety or effectiveness concerns.
