This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

 Pfizer via AP

The Kankakee County Health Department will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday for ages 5 and over from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

First, second, third and booster doses are available for those over 12. Pediatric Pfizer doses are available for 5 to 11 year olds. 

Pfizer [Comirnaty], Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine brands are in stock. 

The health department is located at 2390 W Station St, Kankakee.

No insurance information is collected, according to the health department. There is no cost. 

The health department also offers COVID vaccinations by walk-in or appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 