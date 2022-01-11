The Kankakee County Health Department will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday for ages 5 and over from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
First, second, third and booster doses are available for those over 12. Pediatric Pfizer doses are available for 5 to 11 year olds.
Pfizer [Comirnaty], Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine brands are in stock.
The health department is located at 2390 W Station St, Kankakee.
No insurance information is collected, according to the health department. There is no cost.
The health department also offers COVID vaccinations by walk-in or appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
