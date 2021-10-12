Daily Journal staff report
PEOTONE — McDonald’s locations in Peotone and Beecher will be hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week, according to the Will County Health Department.
All individuals vaccinated at those locations will receive a coupon for a free sandwich of their choice to be redeemed at that same location.
Golden Corral and other businesses will also be hosting pop-up vaccination clinics in Will County.
The clinics are planned for:
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 14 at McDonald’s, 901 Dixie Highway, Beecher
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19 at McDonald’s, 701 Oriole Drive, Peotone
For more information, visit the Will County Health Department’s website at willcountyhealth.org/vaccine-locations/ or call at 815-774-7386.
