BOURBONNAIS — First doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination will be available for students age 12 and older from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at Riverside Orthopedic and Spine Center.
The center is located at 100 Riverside Drive, Bourbonnais. Individuals 17 years old or younger will need a legal guardian present. The event will also offer free sports physicals.
Pre-registration through MyChart is required and can be completed online or by downloading the app. Learn more at riversidehealthcare.org/sportsphysical.
The MyChart Help Desk at 815-928-6000 is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday — Friday and can assist with registration.
Second-dose vaccination appointments will be on Saturday, July 10.
