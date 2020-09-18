KANKAKEE — Hippocrates Medical Clinic will be hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at its facility at 606 E. Court St. in Kankakee.
No appointment is necessary to receive testing.
Also the local chapter of the NAACP will be providing masks and hand sanitizer (bring a small bottle).
For more information, call Dondi 815-715-8405.
