Weather Alert

Light to occasionally moderate snow will continue through the evening commute and impact travel. Snow totals up to one inch are expected by the end of the commute, with localized totals in excess of one inch possible near the Kankakee River. Due to the cold air temperatures, road treatments will be less effective. Drivers can expect to encounter slippery road conditions into this evening, along with visibility occasionally under one mile. Leave extra travel time. Reduce speed and increasing following distance when driving on snow covered roads.