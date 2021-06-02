Multiple upcoming events in Kankakee County will offer COVID-19 vaccinations, including three Pfizer clinics open to youth ages 12 and older.
These clinics are an opportunity for kids to be vaccinated now that they are out of school, according to Kankakee County Health Department administrator John Bevis.
Bevis said the vaccine might be desirable for kids who play youth sports because they might not have to miss games if their teammate tests positive for the virus.
“If you’re fully vaccinated now as we move forward, they’re indicating to us that you don’t have to be quarantined,” Bevis said about youth athletes.
Saturday, June 5
• The Kankakee County Health Department is holding a dual vaccination and car seat safety event at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 5. The market sits at the intersection of S. Schuyler Avenue and Merchant Street in downtown Kankakee.
Health department staff will administer shots of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those 18 and older who wish to participate.
You can also have your car seat evaluated for safety through the other half of the health department’s event.
“Individuals can bring in their vehicles, we can have our technicians look at the seat setup that they currently have and determine if there’s any issues and help them correct them if there are,” Bevis said.
No appointments are required for vaccination at the market, but people are encouraged to sign up at signupgenius.com/go/KCHDDuoEvent for the car seat event.
• From 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. that same day, Westbrook Church of the Nazarene at 900 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee will hold a vaccination clinic with the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
Anyone age 12 and older is eligible for this event because Pfizer’s vaccine is approved for use in 12-17 year olds.
Register online at idph-mychart.pchosted.com/IDPH/signupandschedule/embeddedschedule?vt=24629&dept=9001410010298.
• At 111 W. Fourth St., Momence, First United Methodist Church will be distributing first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older from 1 to 5 p.m.
Second doses will be given during a second clinic 21 to 28 days later which will also be held at the church, according to Dawn Sharkey.
Pre-registration is recommended, but not required.
Find appointment times at: idph-mychart.pchosted.com/IDPH/signupandschedule/embeddedschedule?vt=24629&d.
If you cannot access the link, you can call the church office at 815-472-2516 and leave your name, phone number and email address for assistance.
Monday, June 7
• Kankakee Junior High School is hosting a Pfizer first dose clinic in conjunction with Kankakee School District 111 from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Monday, June 7.
The school’s address is 2111 E. Crestwood St., Kankakee.
A parent or guardian must be present with patients ages 12-17 to sign consent forms.
Walk-ins and adults are welcome.
Registration can be completed here: idph-mychart.pchosted.com/IDPH/signupandschedule/embeddedschedule?vt=24629&dept=9001410010363.
The vaccine is free to the public and requires no insurance information.
All events besides the health department’s duo event will be run in collaboration with the Illinois Department of Public Health. Agencies can apply with the state to be a vaccination site to target a subsection of the population, like students.
“They have a number of teams that then come in and they basically provide the staff, they provide the vaccination and the equipment,” Bevis said. “It helps take that work off our plate.”
