PEOTONE — McDonald's locations in Peotone and Beecher will be hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week, according to the Will County Health Department.
All individuals vaccinated at a McDonald's will receive a coupon for a free sandwich of their choice to be redeemed at that location.
Golden Corral and other businesses will also be hosting pop-up vaccination clinics in Will County.
For more information, visit the Will County Health Department's website, willcountyhealth.org/vaccine-locations/, or call them at 815-774-7386.
POP-UP LOCATIONS:
McDonald's, 701 Oriole Dr., Peotone
- Oct. 13 from 8 to 10:30 a.m.
- October 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
McDonald’s, 901 Dixie Highway, Beecher
- Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.