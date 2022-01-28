KANKAKEE — The Illinois Department of Public Health is partnering with Kankakee School District 111 to offer free COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Feb. 2 and March 2 at Kennedy Middle School.
Both clinics will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are open to the public. Anyone age 5 and older is eligible for the vaccine, with 5- to 11-year-olds being only eligible for Pfizer's pediatric vaccination doses.
The adult and pediatric versions of the Pfizer vaccine require recipients to have two doses to be considered fully vaccinated, so a second clinic has been scheduled for second doses.
Register for the event at tinyurl.com/ytaa2ejr.
Kennedy Middle School is located at 1550 W. Calista St., Kankakee.
Other vaccination events can be found at vaccines.gov or by calling the state's hotline at (833) 621-1284.
