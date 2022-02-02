An Illinois-based COVID-19 testing company under scrutiny after numerous complaints and investigations by state agencies is now facing a lawsuit filed by in Washington state.
In the lawsuit filed by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, the company is accused of improperly handling tests and providing fake results.
The lawsuit announced Monday said the company “failed to deliver prompt, valid and accurate results,” made deceptive promises of results within 48 hours, and reportedly instructed its employees to “lie to patients on a daily basis,” The Seattle Times reported.
It is the latest in a string of lawsuits and investigations launched by authorities in several states following consumer complaints about the center’s practices and results.
The company’s 275 S. Schuyler Ave. facility in downtown Kankakee has been closed since Jan. 14 after the company announced a week-long pause in operations across all locations a day earlier. On Jan. 20, the Center for COVID Control released a notice on its website saying it would remain closed “until further notice.”
Investigations by Illinois agencies into complaints about the testing company became revealed in a series of investigative articles by Block Club Chicago, a nonprofit local news website.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office have since said they are investigating complaints about the center. The Minnesota Attorney’s General Office is also suing.
Block Club Chicago also reported last week that the testing center’s headquarters in Rolling Meadows had been raided by the FBI.
The company expanded to about 300 locations throughout the United States and collected tens of thousands of tests a day.
“Center for COVID Control contributed to the spread of COVID-19 when it provided false negative results,” Washington AG Ferguson said in a statement. “These sham testing centers threatened the health and safety of our communities. They must be held accountable.”
The lawsuit also said the Center for COVID Control stored tests in garbage bags — rather than properly refrigerating them — backdated sample-collection dates so stale samples would still be processed and instructed its employees to lie when Washington residents asked about delayed results.
The Center for COVID Control did not respond to a request for comment Monday from the newspaper or from The Associated Press.
The Center for COVID Control sites had been increasingly popular particularly after the rapid spread of the omicron variant prompted a rise in demand for tests.
But recently, customers throughout the country have been complaining about the center’s delayed or lack of results.
The company didn’t have a license to operate a business in any Washington cities except Yakima, according to the attorney general’s office.
The lawsuit asks the court to order the Center for COVID Control to pay civil penalties of up to $12,500 per violation of the Consumer Protection Act and relinquish any profits the company made from its “unlawful conduct,” in addition to permanently closing all locations, according to Ferguson’s office.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.