PEOTONE — The state of Illinois will sponsor a temporary, drive-thru testing site in Peotone this weekend.
Testing hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18, at Peotone High School, 605 W. North St., Peotone.
There is no cost for the testing, but organizers ask that you bring your insurance card. You still can be tested if you don't have insurance. Testing is open to residents of Will and surrounding counties. It will be available regardless of symptoms or sickness.
For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/covid19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!