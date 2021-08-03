Governor urges residents to wear masks

With rising COVID-19 case numbers around the state, Gov. JB Pritzker is urging Illinoisans to wear a mask whether they are vaccinated or not.

On Monday in Aurora, Pritzker did not hint at a mask mandate, but said a mask should be worn in certain situations.

“If you are vaccinated or unvaccinated, but certainly, either way, wearing a mask indoors in a large event is a good idea,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said the organizers of Lollapalooza were reasonable by asking attendees for vaccination cards before entering. The governor said last week he planned to attend the four-day music festival, but later decided not to go.

“It was also reasonable for people like me who got up near the date and decided I would rather not go just out an abundance of caution,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker’s decision also came in the wake of a recent document from the Centers for Disease Control which indicated that fully vaccinated people could spread the virus if they contracted breakthrough infections.

