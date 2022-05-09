KANKAKEE — Daily COVID-19 cases in Kankakee County have risen into the double digits, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, but health officials say that is not enough to set off alarm bells.
Kankakee County Health Department administrator John Bevis noted that a month and a half ago, the county consistently had five to 10 cases per day. It is now experiencing an average of 13 cases per day, as of Thursday.
“I would call it a very small increase in numbers, I don’t think it’s anything to be overly concerned about,” Bevis said.
Even with this increase, the case rate is well below what was seen during the omicron wave at the beginning of this year.
Kankakee County continues to have a “low” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It has had 29,119 total COVID cases, 92 in the last week, the health department reported Friday.
Cases could be higher than reported because testing is not as widespread. However, Bevis believes the method of tracking hospitalizations and deaths is an effective way to monitor the current impact of COVID.
“Our hospitals are reporting low cases in the hospitals, very few cases actually needing beds, and we’re still at 365 deaths,” Bevis said. “So we’ve gone almost a month without a death and that’s our longest period of time since deaths began to be recorded when the pandemic began.”
Riverside Healthcare reported on Facebook Wednesday that eight inpatients were positive for COVID-19, five unvaccinated and three considered fully vaccinated, none of which were in the ICU.
Fourteen counties in the state are now in the medium or yellow COVID-19 community level as of Thursday, including Will County, up from five counties last week.
According to Bevis, IDPH noted there were no new factors to consider in a meeting earlier this week, just the continued spread of the BA.2 variant.
“We’re not seeing rises in cases like we did with delta or omicron at this point, so, hopefully, that’s good news,” Bevis said.
The rate of fully vaccinated county residents continues to hover just above 51 percent at 51.08, according to IDPH as of Friday. The vaccination rate could see a notable increase if the Food and Drug Administration approves a vaccine for kids under 5.
“I think we’re getting closer to that but no definitive dates yet,” Bevis said.
He said that many questions remain about vaccinating this younger age group, like whether a two or three dose cycle will be approved. The FDA announced tentative plans at the end of April to review submitted data on under-five vaccinations in June.
