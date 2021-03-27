By the numbers

20,000-30,000

An estimate of the number of people in Kankakee County who have natural immunity from antibodies developed after contracting the virus.

8 million

An estimate of the number of employees laid off or furloughed in the restaurant industry in 2020.

11

The percentage of Kankakee County’s population that has been fully vaccinated. Nationwide, it’s 24.9 percent.

$240 billion

The total sales the restaurant industry came up short of in a pre-pandemic forecast for 2020.

5,732

The number of CDC documents providing COVID information and guidance for government agencies, businesses, and the public.

2,700-9,600

The number of new COVID deaths expected to be reported during the week ending April 17, according to national forecasts from the CDC.

360+ million

Number of COVID-19 tests conducted by public and private laboratories, according to CDC.

13,004

Number of confirmed COVID cases in Kankakee County, as of Thursday.