The Daily Journal is publishing stories this weekend that look back on how Kankakee County's year of COVID-19 has changed education, business, healthcare and social norms.
One restaurant owner describes the past year as being the most challenging year in his life because of the way the pandemic and safety regulations have changed the dining industry.
Basically, restauranteurs shifted from profit mode to survival mode.
Schools at every level have also had to make all kinds of adjustments. Now, many are taking steps back to normalcy as they attempt to figure out how the past year will affect students' continued learning.
When schools had to abruptly close their doors last March, many worried of the long-term impacts on students.
After eight months of planning, vaccine rollout launched in mid-December in Kankakee County. How many doses has the county distributed and how does it compare to the rest of the state?
Local health officials and hospital staff started prepping for the possibility of distributi…
Rollbacks of regulations and vaccination rates creeping up have helped many start to see the end of the pandemic in the distance. What will happen then?
Questions aplenty surrounding the pandemic's end and our 'new normal.'
Check out last week's one year of COVID-19 stories here:
Though coronavirus came on the scene much earlier, it’s today that we mark its one-year anniversary. That’s because the first case was recorded in Kankakee County on March 19, 2020.
