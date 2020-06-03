KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Board will recommend to Gov. J.B. Pritzker that Kankakee County move to the next phase of the state’s reopening plan on June 8.
The board gave final approval of a resolution by a 25-2 vote after a lengthy discussion on the wording of the document, especially whether the board can be held liable. Board members Jim Byrne, Colton Ekhoff, Joe Swanson and Brenda Zuccollo first brought the resolution to the May 12 board meeting in an effort to get county businesses, which have been shut down since March, back up and running.
The resolution, in part, says, “We, the Kankakee County Board, feel as the federal government is enabling the 50 states to institute their own reopen plans, the governor of Illinois enable each of the 102 counties of Illinois to institute their own reopening plan based on his very own plan.”
The resolution recommends Kankakee County move from its current Phase 3 into Phase 4 on June 8, with the only exception of wearing face masks “are strongly recommended rather than required as indicated in the plan.”
Phase 4 of Pritzker’s plan says childcare centers and schools, as well as bars and restaurants can reopen, all with safety guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Any gatherings of 50 people or fewer are allowed. Travel also resumes.
“This went through five or six amendments in executive committee to get to this final document,” said Vice Chairman Todd Sirois, who also chaired Tuesday’s meeting.
During a 22-minute discussion before vote was taken, board member Robert Ellington-Snipes, a Democrat, vehemently opposed the resolution.
“I don’t want to get into a position where it appears we are contradicting the [governor’s] policy,” Snipes said. “The governor has 11 million people to deal with. We have to deal with about 100,000. I don’t see anything that was done that was overreaching. I think he’s cautious in the process because if he opens too quickly, if an outbreak occurs, the people are going to blame him.
“… I think safeguards are already in place. We’re in the process of reopening. … We’re moving in the right direction. I think the timing is where we might have an issue. To back a resolution that really has no teeth other than to make a statement, I can’t vote for it.”
Sirois, a Republican, said some county businesses are hurting.
“I will remind the members here there are people out there struggling that don’t know if their businesses are going to remain open,” he said. “And to further push this down the road and not put pressure on the governor to open us up, could cause more harm than good.”
Board member Larry Kerskstra, a Democrat, was among those who questioned the liability issue — could the county be held liable if businesses reopened? It was something that was covered in last week’s executive committee meeting.
“I want to make it clear that this document does not say anywhere that we are opening anything,” Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said. “It references the governor’s reopening.”
Zuccollo, a Republican, said businesses have the option not to open if they so desire.
“It’s completely up to the business whether they open or not,” she said. “We’re not demanding that they open.”
Snipes also felt the resolution needed more revisions, asking “What is it that we’re actually doing here other than saying they can do something without approval?”
Snipes and Kerkstra voted against the resolution.
“We are recommending to the governor, and we cannot by law make a business open or close,” Byrne said. “…. We are not telling people what to do. It is not the government’s role, and the governor was elected by the people and it doesn’t give him the right to tell us what to do.”
