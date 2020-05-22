MOMENCE — Organizers with Main Street Momence say that after much deliberation, they are regretfully canceling Cool Cars at Night cruise nights this year because of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.
They say the event will continue next year.
Drivin' the Dixie, which was scheduled for June 20 at Island Park, has also been canceled.
Main Street Momence would like to thank all of its volunteers that have worked to make these events happen these past 15-plus years and the sponsors who supported them.
For more information, call Main Street Momence at 815-472-3861 or Dennis Reaman at 815 276-8233.
