Bars and restaurants: Open for pickup, delivery and drive-thru. Establishments will also be allowed to conduct outdoor seating for parties or six or fewer.
Personal care services: Hair salons, nail salons, barber shops, spas, tattoo shops, massage parlors, tanning salons and other personal care services can reopen under the exception of staff and customers wearing a face covering. Massage and body treatments will be limited to 30 minutes or less.
Retail: Retail stores may open with capacity limits at a maximum of 50% or five customers allowed per 1,000 square feet of retail space. Face coverings required, no reusable bags allowed.
Service counters: Dry cleaners, electronics repair shops, shoe repair shops, car washes and other service providers are allowed to reopen with a maximum of 50% of capacity or five customers allowed per 1,000 square feet of usable space.
Health and fitness: Gyms, fitness centers and yoga, dance, cycling, pilates and barre studios can begin to reopen but are limited to one-on-one training or outdoor fitness classes with up to 10 participants. Contact exercises such as boxing, sparring, wrestling, etc. are not permitted. Services are limited to reservations only. No walk-ins will be permitted.
Health care: All health care providers are open with IDPH guidelines in place.
Offices: Office capacity must remain at least at 50% and if employees can work from home, continue to do so. A social distancing and safety plan must be in place.
“Non-essential” businesses: Employees can return to work with IDPH approved safety guidelines in place depending on the risk level. Continuing to work from home is encouraged if possible.
Manufacturing: Non-essential manufacturing that can safely operate with social distancing in place can reopen with IDPH approved safety guidance.
Youth sports: Organizations operating recreational sport activities for youth can hold drills, practices, and lessons that do not involve contact between individuals and allow for 6 feet of social distancing to be maintained. No competitive games will be allowed.
Summer camps: Day camps who are not licensed by the Department of Children and Family Services operating over the summer months, such as recreational day camps, educational day camps and religious day camps can take place during the day only. No overnight camps.
Education and child care: Limited child care and summer programs can reopen with IDPH safety guidelines in place. Remote learning in P-12 schools and higher education will continue.
Outdoor recreation: For driving ranges, outdoor shooting ranges, paintball courses, golf, outdoor adventure parks and more, groups will need to be limited to 10 people or fewer. Face masks required.
Campgrounds will be allowed to open, with proper social distancing procedures in place.
Groups of 10 or fewer people will also be allowed to travel together on boats, but must continue to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.
Golfers will be allowed to play in groups of up to four. Carts will also be allowed, but will still only be allowed to transport one golfer, unless the two golfers have been living together during the stay-at-home order.
Source: City of Kankakee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!