Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — The Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley has been awarded $200,000 as part of the third round of grants from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.
The fund awarded an additional $6.275 million to 31 nonprofit organizations across the state, making the third round its largest to date.
Fund administrators expanded their approach to grantmaking for the latest round and used a data-driven process to identify the counties hit hardest by this pandemic – capturing both health and economic impacts.
They considered unemployment data, COVID-19 cases, percentage of vulnerable populations within the county and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) to prioritize 57 counties in greatest need of support throughout the state.
The response fund was established March 26 by the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations in collaboration with the Office of the Governor. It has raised more than $30.5 million from more than 2,800 donors since its launch.
Funds are disbursed to nonprofit organizations across the state serving individuals, families and communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. With this most recent round, the ICRF has made grants of $16.7 million to 62 unique organizations. Including these organizations and those that they have re-granted to, ICRF has funded almost 800 unique organizations across the state of Illinois.
The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund, chaired by former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, will continue with additional rounds of grantmaking to nonprofits across the state to help Illinoisans during the COVID-19 pandemic
