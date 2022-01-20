KANKAKEE — All Center for COVID Control locations — including the facility in downtown Kankakee — will be closed until Saturday, Jan. 22.
The closure comes after numerous complaints and investigations by state agencies into the testing company became revealed in a series of investigative articles by Block Club Chicago, a nonprofit local news website.
Last week, Block Club Chicago reported that the lab used by many Center locations, Doctors Clinical Laboratory, was cited in December by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services at the most serious infraction level of “immediate jeopardy.” According to the investigation, some of the concerns reported by authorities included more than 40,000 PCR tests being wasted by the chain and some rapid tests not being processed properly.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office have since said they are investigating complaints about the Center for COVID Control, and the Minnesota Attorney’s General Office is suing it, according to Block Club Chicago. The Better Business Bureau is also investigating complaints.
In a press release on its website from Jan. 13 announcing the temporary closure, Center for COVID Control said it is responding to queries from public health and regulatory agencies.
It also said it is trying to address stressed staffing resources amid a dramatic increase in patients with the omicron variant.
“Center for Covid Control is committed to serving our patients in the safest, most accurate and most compliant manner. Regrettably, due to our rapid growth and the unprecedented recent demand for testing, we haven’t been able to meet all our commitments,” said CCC founder and CEO Aleya Siyaj in a press release. “We’ve made this difficult decision to temporarily pause all operations, until we are confident that all collection sites are meeting our high standards for quality.”
According to company’s release, the omicron variant spread rapidly through its staff and created an “inopportune situation” that impacted patient wait times, result delays and consistency of hours.
“For this, we truly apologize and are committed to resolve these recent customer inconveniences and loss of confidence,” Siyaj said.
Many of the customer complaints reported about the company are about long delays and inaccuracies in test results.
The testing chain will use this time to conduct additional staff training in sample collection and handling, refocus on customer service and communication and ensure regulatory compliance, according to the press release.
The Center for COVID Control was created in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, in 2020 and expanded to have over 300 locations across the United States.
A sign posted on the door of the downtown Kankakee location at 275 S. Schuyler Ave. reads: “Center for Covid Control is committed to providing high-quality testing services, while ensuring we are compliant with all regulations and achieving high levels of patient satisfaction. We are doubling down on these commitments by temporarily closing all locations in order to retrain our management and staff, while rolling out new procedures to help meet the unprecedented demand for testing. We thank you for your continued support and look forward to opening our doors on Saturday, Jan. 22 to better serve the communities. We hope you all stay safe during these times.”
Customers with questions or concerns about a particular collection site or company practice can email compliance@centerforcovidcontrol.org.
The full press release can be found at centerforcovidcontrol.org/press-release.
The Kankakee location could not be reached for comment.
