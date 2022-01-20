If you have a COVID-19 testing site complaint

The Illinois Department of Public Health is advising individuals who believe they have been the victim of fraud or experienced or witnessed price gouging when getting a COVID test to file a complaint on the Attorney General's website.

The AG's Office recently put out a pop-up testing site consumer alert.

IDPH notes individuals can contact the municipality in which the business is located and file a complaint. Most municipalities require business permits or licenses to operate within their jurisdiction. You may also contact the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and file a complaint at bbb.org/file-a-complaint.

To read answers to more frequently asked testing site questions, visit dph.illinois.gov/covid19/testing/faq.html.

Source: Illinois Department of Public Health