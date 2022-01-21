KANKAKEE — All Center for COVID Control locations — including the 275 S. Schuyler Ave. facility in downtown Kankakee — will not reopen today after a week break as originally announced. Rather, they will remain closed until further notice, according to a press release posted to the company’s website on Thursday.
“CCC remains committed to providing the highest level of customer service and diagnostic quality and will not resume collection of patient samples until staffing resources permit CCC to operate at full capacity,” the press release reads.
The original temporary closure came after numerous complaints and investigations by state agencies into the testing company became revealed in a series of investigative articles by Block Club Chicago, a nonprofit local news website.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office have since said they are investigating complaints about the Center for COVID Control, and the Minnesota Attorney’s General Office is suing it, according to Block Club Chicago. The Better Business Bureau is also investigating complaints.
Block Club Chicago also reported Thursday night that the Illinois Attorney General’s Office released that it contacted the chain and its leaders agreed to stay closed in Illinois for the “foreseeable future.”
The chain said it is trying to address stressed staffing resources amid a dramatic increase in patients with the omicron variant and is continuing to respond to queries from public health and regulatory agencies.
Center for COVID Control will provide an update on reopening when appropriate, according to its Thursday press release.
Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis said Thursday that the health department was aware of concerns about the testing chain that had been reported across the state to IDPH last fall before the Kankakee location opened.
“We definitely were receiving concerns regarding the company that opened up the facility on Schuyler Avenue,” he said.
However, neither the local health department nor IDPH regulates testing sites.
“We took all complaints, referred them to the state and eventually now they’re being addressed,” Bevis said.
