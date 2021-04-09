Hoopeston, Ill. — Single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available at Carle Iroquois County locations the week of April 12, according to a press release.
The clinics are open to those who live or work in Iroquois County and are in partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Iroquois County Public Health Department.
They will be held at Carle locations in Cissna Park, Milford and Watseka from Monday to Friday during normal clinic operating hours.
Residents can schedule an appointment by phone.
* Carle Cissna Park: (815) 457-2146
* Carle Milford: (815) 889-4011
* Carle Watseka: (815) 432-8200
Patients will be asked to verbally attest that they either live or work in Iroquois County.
Patients will need to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination. They are asked to limit the number of individuals in their party not receiving the vaccine and wear clothing that allows easy access to the upper portion of the arm for the injection.
There is no cost to individuals to get a COVID vaccine. You may be asked to bring your insurance card if you have one, but you will not be turned away if you do not have insurance.
Visit carle.org/Home/COVID-19-Resources/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information for more information.
