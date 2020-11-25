KANKAKEE — Hippocrates Medical Clinic is hosting a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 1 at 606 E. Court St., Kankakee.
All blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies as part of standard procedure. Results will post on the donor portal and smartphone app.
To schedule an appointment, email Debra.Caise@amitahealth.org, call 815-928-6205 or go online to rb.gy/nvcekk.
