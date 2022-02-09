KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Health Department and the Kankakee County NAACP responded Tuesday to decisions made by some local school boards to stop requiring masks in light of the recent temporary restraining order on COVID-19 mitigations.
Health Department Administrator John Bevis said his office has been in communication with the Illinois Department of Public Health to further understand the ruling.
He said the health department’s recommendation to school districts and the general public is to continue following IDPH and Illinois State Board of Education’s mask policies and that moving to masks optional is “premature.”
“We all have rights, but with those rights come responsibilities to protect our neighbors,” Bevis said. “If people just stop wearing masks because now they don’t have to, in a surge with omicron still being transmitted in our community, I don’t see that as being helpful. I still see it as being hurtful in a way.”
Bevis pointed to increasing rates of COVID hospitalization among youth, low rates of COVID-19 vaccination among eligible kids (those older than 5) and the threat of new variant surges as support for keeping masks standard in schools.
“I understand that for the most part, many of [the children with COVID] are not becoming seriously ill, but they still transmit it and can pass it on to somebody who is older, has more vulnerability or comorbidities and could ultimately get sick or die,” he said.
Immunocompromised individuals at schools will also be at greater risk for exposure, especially while being indoors in the winter and in some spaces where 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained, Bevis said.
In a news release, Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee County NAACP, said school boards are making “totally irresponsible” decisions that put students and teachers’ health at risk.
“It’s our recommendation that all unvaccinated students and staff would be required to wear masks at all times except when eating or distanced outdoors,” Pace said.
The ruling Friday from a Sangamon County judge stated that defendants in the case were temporarily restrained from ordering school districts to require masks unless “during the terms of lawful order of quarantine issued by their respective health department.”
“The health department here in Kankakee County has not had to officially, you know, get legal action against anybody to isolate or quarantine who refused to do so. … And obviously with the schools, great assistance has taken place,” Bevis said.
The temporary restraining order also prohibited districts in the suit from restricting entrance to teachers and students for being “close contacts” without due process unless the local health department deems an individual a close contact.
The health department is willing to take legal action if individuals refuse to comply with isolation rules unless the risk of exposure is no longer present. Bevis said this could happen if the local health department receives contact-tracing information from the state contact-tracing center about close contacts after the shortened quarantine window has passed or would by the time the case would go to court.
“And if they don’t cooperate and we’re still within a window, and we feel that it’s a risk, then we might have to take legal action in the communicable disease code, which is what this temporary restraining order result talked about.”
He also pushed back against the stance that masks provide little, if any, protection from coronavirus transmission.
“I disagree, the masks are definitely shown to help reduce the spread of transmission,” Bevis said. “There’s many studies out there. I encourage people to continue to just, you know, look up mask studies on mask protection, and take the time to read those things.”
