Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School will resume hybrid in-person learning with a couple of modifications — students will attend school in person every third day instead of every other day, and they will be in school full days instead of half days.
The BBCHS School Board voted 5-2 to return to hybrid learning with modifications during a special meeting Tuesday. Board members Jennifer Edmonds and Jim Patterson voted against it.
Dave Williams, president of the BBCHS teachers union, and several other teachers spoke in opposition to hybrid learning and in favor of continuing with fully remote learning.
BBCHS switched to fully remote learning starting Aug. 27; the high school had one day of freshman orientation and four alternating in-person attendance days before the change.
Superintendent Scott Wakeley made the switch in response to spikes in COVID-19 positivity rates and the resulting heightened restrictions for Region 7, which includes Kankakee and Will counties.
The school’s plan was to return to the hybrid learning model Thursday, Sept. 10, after the state’s two-week evaluation window.
“I thought our two counties would not be worse, and when mitigation happened, things would be better,” Wakeley said. “Silly me.”
The school board voted to resume hybrid learning Monday, Sept. 14.
When students return, attendance groups will be divided into thirds of the student population instead of halves.
Wakeley said administration wanted to divide attendance into smaller groups to minimize potential close contact and reduce the number of students being identified for quarantine through contact tracing.
As of Tuesday, there are three staff members currently quarantined due to close contact, 29 students currently quarantined, 12 known positive student cases since the first day of school, and two known positive staff cases since Aug. 13, according to the school district’s website.
Two weeks after hybrid learning resumes, in-person attendance days will be back to traditional length instead of half days. The delay is intended to give administrators time to plan for logistics like staffing needs and lunch procedures.
Board President Justin Caldwell said the school should maintain in-person learning because there seems to be no end in sight for COVID-19, even when a vaccine is developed.
“We are scared if we go remote we are never going back because there is nothing in the data that tells us we are going back in December, January, February or March,” Caldwell said. “Nothing at all.”
Board member Jennifer Edmonds, who voted against the motion to return to hybrid learning, said she supports continuing remote-only, at least for the time being, so the focus on education does not get lost because of the need for safety.
“It’s a lose-lose, I think all the way around, for the fact that you’re not with your students and we’re not in school and we’re not like it was,” Edmonds said.
Dave Williams, president of the BBCHS teachers union, said more than 80 percent of teachers indicated in a recent survey that fully remote learning was working better for students’ education than hybrid learning.
“It really is about what is best for kids,” he said. “We as teachers, that’s always on the forefront.”
Williams said that although fully remote learning is a not perfect situation, it has many advantages over the hybrid model.
For example, teachers have reported that it is difficult to read students’ facial expressions while wearing masks. In virtual classrooms, masks are not necessary.
Teachers have also reported that students are collaborating and communicating with one another and participating in class more in virtual classrooms than in classrooms with masks and social distancing.
“I think the staff thinks that full remote is the best possible option given the current circumstances, after experiencing both,” he said. “For the first time in a while, I’ve seen everyone pulling together in the same direction.”
Williams said teachers have substantially improved remote learning this school year compared to when it was suddenly mandated at the end of last school year.
“Hybrid did not offer us the opportunity to be good teachers, to do our job to the best of our abilities,” Williams said. “Full remote, we found, did that.”
Sara Youssef, a social sciences teacher, said she and her colleagues have found it easier to teach when all students are on the same format because they don’t have to divide their attention.
“In a hybrid setting, teachers were kind of running around with their hair on fire and didn’t feel like they were giving their best self to their students,” she said. “The past couple weeks being in the remote setting, I see teachers smile, and they are more engaged with their students.”
