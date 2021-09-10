BRADLEY — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is happening on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Auditorium.
Kankakee County Health Department will be administering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine approved for those age 12 and up. Johnson & Johnson will also be available as an option for those over 18.
If you received the first dose of your vaccine at the BBCHS clinic on Aug. 21, you are scheduled to get your second dose on this day.
Students under 18 must have a parent or guardian present in order to sign consent.
BBCHS is located at 700 W. North St., Bradley.
