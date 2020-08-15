School is nearly back in session, but not all students are going back to school.
With no end in sight for the coronavirus pandemic that forced schools to shut down in March, some families are opting to continue with remote learning for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
The Illinois State Board of Education issued updated guidance July 23 stating that, although in-person learning is strongly recommended, districts must be prepared to offer remote learning to meet the needs of students who cannot attend school.
Most local public school districts are implementing hybrid models with alternating and/or shortened days of in-person learning mixed with remote instruction.
Meanwhile, private schools that don’t rely on state funding, such as Grace Christian Academy and Kankakee Trinity Academy, are offering full school days of in-person learning.
In Kankakee School District, Superintendent Genevra Walters said some people have the misconception that teachers have not been working because they have not been physically in the school buildings, but in reality they have been going above and beyond to make sure remote learning works when school returns.
“I told my school leadership teams you’re on Mars now, and now you have to develop an educational system for this environment,” she said.
In Bourbonnais Elementary School District, 23.6 percent have signed on for fully remote learning, or 574 students, while 1,858 have signed on for in-person hybrid learning as of Friday.
Superintendent Adam Ehrman said he expects the number of remote learners to increase slightly as families continue to register for school. He predicted it would be around 20 percent.
“It’s an understandable moment,” he said. “Parents are taking as much time as possible with this agonizing decision.”
In Bradley Elementary School District, a total 347 students have registered for remote learning; 908 have registered for in-person learning and about 107 students have not yet registered for school as of Thursday’s school board meeting.
At Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, about 12 percent have opted to do fully remote learning as of Friday, amounting to about 240 students out of 2,000.
In Momence School District, a total 134 students had registered to be remote learners out of about 1,000 students in the district and another 100 students had not yet registered as of Wednesday.
Superintendent Shannon Anderson said he expected the number of remote learners to be higher, as around 20 percent of families indicated a preference for it in the district’s recent survey.
The district will allow families that select the in-person model to switch over to fully remote if they change their minds after school starts. Once remote learning is selected, a student will commit to that model for the rest of the semester.
“We applaud [families] for having that trust in us to come in and see how we do school this year,” Anderson said.
In Herscher School District, about 14 percent of students have opted for remote learning so far. As of Wednesday, about 200 Herscher students requested remote learning and about 1,250 requested in-person learning while about 100 to 150 had not yet registered.
Herscher Superintendent Rich Decman said the numbers are about what he expected from the community.
“All families have got their different reasons,” he said. “For some remote learners, maybe they are immunodeficient or live with grandparents. For in-person learners, they may value a return to normalcy.”
Decman said a couple of families have said they are putting their children in private school and a couple of others have said they are going the homeschool route.
“School districts are in the unenviable position of having to provide for everyone,” he said. “Everybody has got an opinion.”
Lisa Riegel, a sixth-grade math and science teacher at Liberty Intermediate School in Bourbonnais, is preparing to be one of the district’s designated remote learning teachers.
“This will be totally different than I’ve ever done before,” said Riegel, who has taught in Bourbonnais schools for 18 years.
For students below the seventh- and eighth-grade levels, specific teachers will be dedicated to remote learners and others will instruct in-person learners.
The district will have 10 remote learning teachers for kindergarten through third grade and seven remote learning teachers for fourth through sixth grades.
Riegel has 47 remote students signed up for her classroom so far, but that number could fluctuate during the year.
In-person learners who need to take time off school would be able to switch to Riegel’s class as needed because her lessons will be on pace with the in-person teachers.
“They can flip into the remote class and not skip a beat,” she said.
Riegel and another sixth-grade teacher will partner and assist each other in monitoring students’ online behavior and checking for questions during lessons.
“I might be so busy teaching that I’m not seeing hands in the air,” she said.
Riegel said she elected to be a remote-only teacher because she thought it would be the safest decision, as she has older family members she sees often.
“I’ll come in, go to my classroom and close the door,” she said. “I’m hoping I won’t be exposed quite as much. I felt this was the right thing for me.”
