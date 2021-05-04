BOURBONNAIS — AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee is hosting two vaccine-related events this week — a question-and-answer session on COVID-19 vaccines and a Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic.
Dr. Kalisha Hill, the hospital’s chief medical officer, will be answering community questions about COVID-19 vaccines and concerns around side effects, efficacy and more tonight at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
Registration is required and can be completed by visiting AMITAhealth.org/classes-and-events or calling 855-692-6482. Participants can include questions for Dr. Hill on the registration form.
On Friday, AMITA Health St. Mary’s will partner with the Kankakee County Health Department to provide one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations via a drive-thru clinic in Bourbonnais.
The clinic will be 9:30 a.m. to 4:05 p.m., weather permitting, at 21 Heritage Drive, Bourbonnais.
Residents 18 years of age and older are eligible for the Johnson & Johnson shot.
For more information or to register, visit signupgenius.com/go/Janssenmay7.
The Johnson & Johnson, or Janssen, vaccine was paused April 13 under the recommendation of the U.S. Food & Drug Admiration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while reports of six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals following administration of the vaccine were being investigated by the agencies. They recommended its use be resumed on April 23.
“We’ve lifted the pause based on the FDA and CDC’s review of all available data and in consultation with medical experts and based on recommendations from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices,” said Janet Woodcock, M.D., acting FDA commissioner, in an April 23 press release. “We have concluded that the known and potential benefits of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.