V-safe

Anyone who signs up for a COVID vaccine can use the CDC’s v-safe smartphone tool to answer questions over time about symptoms and side effects. Hill encouraged those vaccinated to sign up to participate, even if they do not have side effects, so their result becomes part of the data on the overall response to vaccination.

“The more people who receive the vaccine and respond to the v-safe questions, the more data we have to see just how safe the vaccine is,” she said.

Learn more about v-safe at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/vsafe.html.