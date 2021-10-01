AMITA Health will be offering flu vaccine clinics for residents 18 and older at several Kankakee County locations in October.
Pre-registration is required and space is limited.
To register, call 888-MyAMITA or visit bit.ly/amitafluvaccine.
A mask or face covering must be worn properly upon entering the facility.
A two-week minimum is required between vaccines by AMITA. It requires that if you have received a COVID-19 vaccine, you must wait two weeks before receiving a flu vaccine.
A 15-minute observation period may be required after receiving the flu vaccine.
Flu vaccinations will be available while supplies last.
The following clinics are planned:
• Oct. 12, noon-4 p.m.: Kankakee Valley Park District, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee
• Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Sun River Terrace Community Center, 7219 E. Chicago St., St. Anne
• Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Pembroke Township Senior Center, 4019 S. Wheeler Rd., Pembroke Township
• Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Bourbonnais Municipal Center Community Room, 700 Main St., NW, Bourbonnais
• Oct. 28, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Hippocrates Medical Clinic, 606 E. Court St., Kankakee
