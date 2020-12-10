Following the recommendation of ACIP, the CDC, IDPH and other public health professionals, the first vaccines will be dedicated to hospital and healthcare workers in the 50 counties in Illinois with the highest death rates per capita. The vaccines will be shipped to ten Regional Hospital Coordinating Centers who will then coordinate distribution to the 50 counties.
In descending order, the counties include:
1. Greene
2. Wayne
3. Carroll
4. Ford
5. Mason
6. Union
7. Pike
8. Clay
9. Jefferson
10. Clinton
11. Whiteside
12. Fayette
13. Marion
14. Monroe
15. Cass
16. Bureau
17. Clark
18. Macon
19. Warren
20. La Salle
21. Williamson
22. Richland
23. Coles
24. Perry
25. Morgan
26. Knox
27. McDonough
28. Shelby
29. Suburban Cook
30. Jasper
31. Jersey
32. Saline
33. Christian
34. Iroquois
35. Saint Clair
36. Dewitt
37. Kankakee
38. Rock Island
39. Madison
40. Lake
41. Winnebago
42. Kane
43. Randolph
44. DuPage
45. Will
46. Ogle
47. Jo Daviess
48. Tazewell
49. Cumberland
50. Stark
Source: Office of Gov. JB Pritzker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!