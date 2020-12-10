Kankakee County line
Buy Now

The Kankakee County line near Chebanse on Route 45/52

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Following the recommendation of ACIP, the CDC, IDPH and other public health professionals, the first vaccines will be dedicated to hospital and healthcare workers in the 50 counties in Illinois with the highest death rates per capita. The vaccines will be shipped to ten Regional Hospital Coordinating Centers who will then coordinate distribution to the 50 counties.

In descending order, the counties include:

1. Greene

2. Wayne

3. Carroll

4. Ford

5. Mason

6. Union

7. Pike

8. Clay

9. Jefferson

10. Clinton

11. Whiteside

12. Fayette

13. Marion

14. Monroe

15. Cass

16. Bureau

17. Clark

18. Macon

19. Warren

20. La Salle

21. Williamson

22. Richland

23. Coles

24. Perry

25. Morgan

26. Knox

27. McDonough

28. Shelby

29. Suburban Cook

30. Jasper

31. Jersey

32. Saline

33. Christian

34. Iroquois

35. Saint Clair

36. Dewitt

37. Kankakee

38. Rock Island

39. Madison

40. Lake

41. Winnebago

42. Kane

43. Randolph

44. DuPage

45. Will

46. Ogle

47. Jo Daviess

48. Tazewell

49. Cumberland

50. Stark

Source: Office of Gov. JB Pritzker

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.